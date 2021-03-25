Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that he was vetoing two education-related bills, while signing five others.
One of the measures he vetoed was House Bill 563, which would divert money from public schools and give it to private entities.
“If it becomes law, this measure would greatly harm public education in Kentucky, by taking money away from public schools and sending it to unaccountable private organizations with little oversight," he explained. "To make matters worse, the bill would drain as much as $25 million from public education. Folks, that is more than they requested in textbooks and technology for your kids for this year.”
The governor said HB 563 would also divert money from rural public schools and the money would only go to private schools in counties with more than 90,000 residents.
The bill only helps the wealthy, “giving tax benefits even larger than charitable donation deductions, and people could even profit by transferring securities to the private education institutions, to avoid capital gains,” he added.
Beshear also said the measure was unconstitutional on a number of grounds. “By diverting money from public education to private entities, the General Assembly has violated our very Constitution. The General Assembly has abandoned its obligation under the Constitution, ‘to provide for an efficient system of common schools throughout the state.’”
He added the bill would lead to the same funding disparities that prompted the Kentucky Supreme Court to declare the education system unconstitutional in 1989 and led to passage of the Kentucky Education Reform Act, or KERA.
“Gov. Beshear is wrong to veto House Bill 563," EdChoice KY President Charles Leis said in a statement. "By doing so, he chose to listen to special interests like the KEA over the voice of Kentucky parents who are begging for help. For too long, families in Kentucky who aren’t wealthy have been left with no choice when it comes to education. Voters across Kentucky agree that this should be the year that changes."
The governor announced he was also vetoing HB 258, because it would cut retirement benefits for new teachers.
“This would harm the commonwealth’s ability to attract the best and the brightest to teach our future,” he stated. “Worse, the measure comes at the same time the General Assembly has cut more than $70 million that my budget provided to help support health insurance benefits for educators’ families, and they also refused to include the raises I proposed for school employees.
“Both of these measures run contrary to KERA," he added. "They do not serve the interests of the people of Kentucky, and they will not receive my signature to become law.”
Among the bills Beshear did sign:
• Senate Bill 128, called the “Do Over Bill,” which gives students a chance for a supplemental school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to help them get back on track academically.
• SB 101, which allows local school districts the opportunity to operate their own career and technical education centers with a reliable funding stream, and more responsive to needs of the local community.
• HB 158 supports Kentucky’s only four-year aviation professional pilot degree program at Eastern Kentucky University, by increasing cooperation between the school and the local air board, giving students more opportunity to learn.
• SB 135 ensures state funding for higher education is distributed to campuses on a more sustainable basis, and supports colleges enrolling and graduating more Kentuckians with a certificate or a degree by 2030.
• SB 127 encourages schools to have at least two rescue inhalers on site, to aid students who suffer from asthma, and mirrors legislation passed eight years ago for students with life-threatening allergies.
“I’ve taken some crucial action to support, but also to protect public education,” Beshear said. “We will continue to fight until our public schools are properly funded and supported, and our educators receive the raise and the benefits that they deserve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.