Democrat Derrick Graham has won his 11th straight race for the Kentucky 57th District House of Representatives.

In unofficial vote totals from the Franklin County Clerk’s office, Graham received 10,065 votes (62%), defeating Dr. Gary Stratton with 6,073 votes (38%).

