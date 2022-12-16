The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort, was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. 

Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to succeed Joni Jenkins of Shively, who decided not to seek re-election after serving in the House since 1995, and whose term will conclude at the end of the month.  

House Dem leaders

From left are Rep. Rachel Roberts, Minority Whip, Rep. Derrick Graham, Minority Leader, and Rep. Cherylynn Stevenson, Minority Caucus Chair. (Photo courtesy of the House Democratic Caucus)

