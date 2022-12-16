The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort, was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader.
Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to succeed Joni Jenkins of Shively, who decided not to seek re-election after serving in the House since 1995, and whose term will conclude at the end of the month.
Graham has served Franklin County’s 57th House District for the last 20 years and House Democratic Caucus Chair for the past four. He becomes the first Black legislator to lead a legislative caucus in the General Assembly, continuing the groundbreaking tradition Jenkins set when she became the first-ever woman in that role.
“I’ve been proud to be on our caucus’ leadership team since the end of 2018 and look forward to building on that role as caucus leader during the next two years,” Graham said. “It means so much to have the support of my fellow legislators, and I couldn’t ask for a better team as we prepare for the 2023 legislative session and beyond. Our caucus stands ready to work across the aisle and with Governor Andy Beshear to make Kentucky an even better place to live, learn and work — and we stand equally ready to oppose any proposal that would move us in the wrong direction.”
Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, who has represented Fayette County’s 88th House District since first being elected in 2018, was selected to succeed Graham as Democratic Caucus Chair.
“I’m really honored that my fellow House Democrats have given me this incredible opportunity,” she said. “With next year’s legislative session just around the corner, we’re ready to hit the ground running with an agenda that will strengthen families, boost public education, promote economic development, improve our collective health and make sure that Kentuckians have every chance to meet their full potential.”
Rep. Rachel Roberts of Newport, who has served Campbell County’s 67th House District since being elected in a special election in early 2020, will become the new Minority Whip. She will replace Angie Hatton of Whitesburg, who was defeated in her re-election bid last month.
“We have such a close-knit caucus that brings so much experience and expertise to the table, and I will always be grateful they gave me this chance to help turn these assets into strong, viable solutions for Kentucky,” Roberts said. “As part of this new leadership team, I cannot wait to see all that we can achieve. Our agenda will build on the incredible success Kentucky has had in many areas while better tackling those sizable challenges many Kentuckians unfortunately still face.”
Republicans will continue to hold a supermajority in both the House and Senate when the General Assembly convenes for the 2023 regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
