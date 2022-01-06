A Frankfort legislator has proposed a bill that would give state employees a 5% raise.
House Democratic Caucus Chair Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, filed House Bill 209 this week.
With the state revenues seeing unprecedented growth, Graham said it is “past time to give our state workers what they deserve: A raise.” HB 209 would make that possible by budgeting $163 million in state funds for the next two years.
“The state used to give 5% raises annually, but that stopped 20 years ago,” he explained. “Our state employees stood with us as we dealt with multiple recessions and other rising costs, and I saw those sacrifices first-hand as state representative for Frankfort, the heart and home of state government.
"During the past 22 months, they have more than proven how essential they are by continuing to do an outstanding job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the state is seeing budget reserves nearing $3 billion, it’s time we help those who have done so much to help all of us. These annual five percent raises would do just that.”
HB 209 would apply to all three branches of state government, and in addition to the state tax dollars, the bill also would set aside $115 million over the two fiscal years in federal, restricted and road money, reflecting the fact that many state employees are paid from those funds as well.
“There’s no question we have the money, and there’s no question about its need,” Graham added. “If we don’t provide these raises, we risk losing more employees to the private sector, which will make it that much tougher for state government to serve the commonwealth. The question is not whether we can afford to provide this salary increase, but whether we can afford not to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.