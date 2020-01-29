State Rep. Derrick Graham is seeking reelection to his position later this year.
Graham, 61, who previously served in city government before beginning his tenure in state government, could be elected to his 10th term in the House of Representatives if voters so choose in November.
Graham was reelected by his colleagues in December to be the minority caucus chair. He’s also had other leadership roles while in office, including House Education Committee chair.
“Having served last year and this year, I thought it would be good for me to take on the challenge of running for reelection now that I’m in a leadership in the House minority caucus,” he said.
Graham said he would like to continue to focus on education in the next term if re-elected, as he previously worked in the field before running for office.
He said some of his past highlights were passing legislation that dealt with early childhood education. In the past legislative session, Graham was a co-sponsor of Rep. Joe Graviss’ pension reform bill. Graham said that through his leadership role, he has been able to work on projects inside his district and throughout Franklin County to support infrastructure development, like road improvements in Bald Knob and projects in the Holmes Street Corridor.
“I’ve been able to do a number of things that have helped improve the quality of life in Franklin County,” Graham said.
In the next term, he wants to continue the promise of a pension to the 50% of Kentucky’s population that participates in the state pension system through their jobs in local government, state government, universities and more, Graham said. It is a commitment that the state “told them they would have when they took on the job,” he said.
He also wants to promote funding postsecondary and Kindergarten through 12th grade education. When Kentucky tries to recruit industries to move to the state, businesses often look at the quality of life, which includes educational institutions, Graham said. By not supporting education, the state risks falling behind in economic development.
The whole state needs to find ways to generate new additional revenue, he said. Most of the budget funds education, criminal justice and human services programs like Medicaid, and projections show increases in general fund obligations between 1% and 2% in the next two fiscal years, Graham said.
“We need to find new ways in which we can generate additional revenues to help move us and prepare us for the next two years,” Graham said.
One possible revenue source could be gambling legislation, which Graham said he supports. Part of House Bill 137, which Graham is a co-sponsor of, includes funding for assisting those with a gambling problem, and another part would fund pensions.
“My record has proven that I have been a hard worker on behalf of the district. I have stayed in communication with my constituents,” Graham said.
He hopes that his acts in public service, including nine years on the Frankfort City Commission and being the mayor pro tem, have made his constituents proud.
Graham is the only Democratic candidate to file for the District 57 representative race. Gary Reed Stratton, a Kentucky State University associate professor and the executive director of the Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy, is the only Republican challenger to file. The general election is Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.