Frankfort’s three state lawmakers will be on hand for a town hall meeting planned at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, in the Frankfort High School auditorium.

Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort; Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg; and Rep. Dan Fister, R-Versailles, will participate and give updates on legislation they have been working on. The legislators will also take questions from the audience.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription