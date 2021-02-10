Frankfort’s three state lawmakers will be on hand for a town hall meeting planned at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, in the Frankfort High School auditorium.
Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort; Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg; and Rep. Dan Fister, R-Versailles, will participate and give updates on legislation they have been working on. The legislators will also take questions from the audience.
Because of covid-19 I won't be able to attend. Foster and Souhworth are two peas in a pod. Perhaps someone will ask her why she doesn't wear a mask in public and why she filed a bill to prevent the government from requiring masks in - is she intentionally trying to get people sick? And die?
