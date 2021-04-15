State Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, will be the featured speaker at Wednesday's virtual Rotary Club of Frankfort meeting.

Rep. Derrick Graham

Rep. Derrick Graham

Graham represents District 57, which includes Frankfort, and the meeting starts at noon. 

For more information, call 502-330-5835 or email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com.
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription