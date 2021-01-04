010421 Graham COVID vaccine

House Minority Caucus Chair Derrick Graham, of Frankfort, was one of 11 top legislative leaders to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

“I can think of no better start to this legislative session than lawmakers from both sides of the aisle coming together to demonstrate to our fellow Kentuckians that these vaccines are safe and effective,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This show of bipartisan support for the COVID vaccine is a great start to the year and a prime example of what we can do when we set aside politics and put our people first.”

Beshear received his vaccination Dec. 22 along with Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, heads of the three branches of Kentucky government, "ensuring the continuity of state government during this pandemic and demonstrating broad, bipartisan support for the safe, effective vaccine," officials said.

Top federal and state health leaders, including U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, have encouraged governors and other public officials to publicly receive the vaccination to emphasize the safety of the vaccine and to build confidence and public support.

“COVID-19 has been devastating in so many ways, and I cannot wait for the day when this pandemic is behind us,” Graham said. “This vaccine is the path that gets us there, which is why I am more than happy to take part and to ask other Kentuckians to join with us. I think of this vaccine as the moon shot of our times, because it proves once again just how much we can accomplish when we work toward a common goal.”

