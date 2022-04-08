Grammy-nominated, Tennessee-based singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah spans the genres of roots, alt rock, country, folk, blues and old time music. Kiah will perform at 6 p.m. June 5 at Josephine Sculpture Park.

Rolling Stone magazine called her, “one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets.” As a member of Our Native Daughters, an all-women-of-color supergroup, Kiah’s song “Black Myself” earned a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the Folk Alliance International Awards. She has been featured in the New York Times and on NPR’s Mountain Stage.

Kiah's performance will take place in the park’s historic tobacco barn, recently restored to host open air events. There are only 200 seats available.

Central Kentucky-based old time and blues band, The Possum Queens, will share the opening set. Tickets are available at josephinesculpturepark.org.

040922_JSPConcert_SkyChamber_submitted.jpeg

The scuplture "Sky Chamber" by Daniel Shieh is on display at Josephine Sculpture Park. (Photo submitted)

Event parking will open at 4 p.m., with music beginning at 6 p.m. West Sixth Brewing and the Community Que food truck will be available during the event. 

Attendees are invited to explore the park and discover more than 70 artworks across 30 acres, including new pieces like "Sky Chamber" from Daniel Shieh, and "Nakki" by Molly Harrington, only on view seasonally. Conservation efforts in practice can be seen through the newly restored meadows.

The musical event is the fourth in JSP’s Barn Raisin’ concert series, established in 2019 to raise funds for the growth of the park. As a nonprofit organization, the park’s mission is to connect people with each other and the land through the arts.

