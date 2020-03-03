Grand Theatre grant
The Kentucky Arts Council presented the Grand Theatre with more than $9,000 recently. From left are Melanie Van Houten, Grand Theatre-Frankfort board member; Sally Lanham, Kentucky Arts Council board member; Jeremy Wooldridge, Grand Theatre operations manager; William H. Cull, Grand Theatre president; Chris Cathers, arts council executive director; Janelle Samuels, arts council board member; and Mary Michael Corbett, arts council board chair. (Photo submitted)

 Marvin Young

Frankfort’s Grand Theatre received a grant from the Kentucky Arts Council on Feb. 21 — Arts Day in Kentucky.

The council presented the Grand Theatre with a check for $9,548, a Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) grant awarded by the arts council in July 2019. The funding awarded to Grand Theatre is part of $1.2 million the arts council awarded to 93 nonprofit arts organizations across the state for the 2020 fiscal year.

“Kentucky has excellent arts organizations in every region of the Commonwealth that provide year-round arts experiences in their communities,” said Chris Cathers, arts council executive director. “The state arts agency is proud to partner with Grand Theatre to ensure the arts are made available to enrich the lives of all Kentuckians.”

KAP grants provide operating support on a competitive basis to arts and cultural organizations and community arts programs to ensure participation in the arts is available to the people of Kentucky.

