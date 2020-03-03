Frankfort’s Grand Theatre received a grant from the Kentucky Arts Council on Feb. 21 — Arts Day in Kentucky.
The council presented the Grand Theatre with a check for $9,548, a Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) grant awarded by the arts council in July 2019. The funding awarded to Grand Theatre is part of $1.2 million the arts council awarded to 93 nonprofit arts organizations across the state for the 2020 fiscal year.
“Kentucky has excellent arts organizations in every region of the Commonwealth that provide year-round arts experiences in their communities,” said Chris Cathers, arts council executive director. “The state arts agency is proud to partner with Grand Theatre to ensure the arts are made available to enrich the lives of all Kentuckians.”
KAP grants provide operating support on a competitive basis to arts and cultural organizations and community arts programs to ensure participation in the arts is available to the people of Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.