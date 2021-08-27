The Grand Theatre is now requiring proof of full vaccination or a 48-hour negative test administered by a healthcare professional for admittance.

In an announcement made Thursday evening the theater said the temporary safety and show policy was put in place out of concern for staff, artists, volunteers and patrons.

Masks are also required and those who don’t feel well are asked to stay home.

“We will accept original CDC-issued vaccination card or photocopy, picture, scan or digital passport as long as the name matches your ID,” the theater said in a statement.

Fully vaccinated is defined as those who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The dates when the shots were administered must be notated on the vaccination card.

Guests may also provide a printed or digital copy of a negative COVID-19 test administered in within 48 hours of the theater show date under the supervision of a healthcare professional. At home tests will not be accepted under any circumstances.

If our staff has grounds to believe that you have presented fraudulent or falsified documents, we reserve the right to deny you entry into our establishment,” the statement adds.

