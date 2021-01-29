Terrance Simien

The Grand Theatre will feature wo-time Grammy winner Terrance Simien's Mardi Gras show via livestream at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, from the Vermilionville Performance Center in Creole country, Lafayette, Louisiana. (Photo submitted)

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began last February, the Grand Theatre presented two-time Grammy winner Terrance Simien and his Zydeco Experience to 300 fans on Mardi Gras night.

We served New Orleans’ renowned Sazerac cocktails. Simien tossed bead strings and even sang “Change Gonna Come” acapella to the audience. In the new, great film "One Night in Miami," Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) sings it near the film finale. 

This winter, the Grand is awaiting live shows return maybe — depending on vaccine distribution rate — this spring, but will offer Terrance’s Mardi Gras show again in two ways. 

First, watch the show via digital streaming through the Grand’s website  https://www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org in the comfort of your own home. Get takeout from one of our Frankfort restaurants or have dinner there and watch the show for an early Valentines.

Or, come to the Grand Theatre and watch the show on our big screen. As in 2020, we will offer New Orleans Mardi Gras special cocktail — the Sazerac, along with popcorn, soft drinks, beer and wine. 

The show will be streamed live at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, from the Vermilionville Performance Center in Creole country, Lafayette, Louisiana, near Terrance’s home. The price is $15 per residence (all there get to watch!) plus an about $3 ticketing fee. Register on the Grand’s website, pay the $18 and you will receive a unique code allowing your online access. If you can’t watch the show live you have 48 hours to do so.

For those who want to come to the Grand to see the show, purchase tickets online or call the Grand Theatre ticket office at 502-352-7469. Doors will open at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. show. Masks are required for entry and in the theatre along with temperature checks at the door. Individual tickets are all reserved, limited to 25% total social distanced seats and are $15 plus a $1 ticketing fee. To learn more about Simien and Zydeco, visit his website at http://www.terrancesimien.com/.

