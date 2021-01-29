Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began last February, the Grand Theatre presented two-time Grammy winner Terrance Simien and his Zydeco Experience to 300 fans on Mardi Gras night.
We served New Orleans’ renowned Sazerac cocktails. Simien tossed bead strings and even sang “Change Gonna Come” acapella to the audience. In the new, great film "One Night in Miami," Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) sings it near the film finale.
This winter, the Grand is awaiting live shows return maybe — depending on vaccine distribution rate — this spring, but will offer Terrance’s Mardi Gras show again in two ways.
First, watch the show via digital streaming through the Grand’s website https://www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org in the comfort of your own home. Get takeout from one of our Frankfort restaurants or have dinner there and watch the show for an early Valentines.
Or, come to the Grand Theatre and watch the show on our big screen. As in 2020, we will offer New Orleans Mardi Gras special cocktail — the Sazerac, along with popcorn, soft drinks, beer and wine.
The show will be streamed live at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, from the Vermilionville Performance Center in Creole country, Lafayette, Louisiana, near Terrance’s home. The price is $15 per residence (all there get to watch!) plus an about $3 ticketing fee. Register on the Grand’s website, pay the $18 and you will receive a unique code allowing your online access. If you can’t watch the show live you have 48 hours to do so.
For those who want to come to the Grand to see the show, purchase tickets online or call the Grand Theatre ticket office at 502-352-7469. Doors will open at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. show. Masks are required for entry and in the theatre along with temperature checks at the door. Individual tickets are all reserved, limited to 25% total social distanced seats and are $15 plus a $1 ticketing fee. To learn more about Simien and Zydeco, visit his website at http://www.terrancesimien.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.