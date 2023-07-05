There are few things more satisfying in the "dog days” of summer than a comfy seat in a cool, performance space. And this month, the Grand Theatre and sponsor McAllen Solutions will feature a trio of special events on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. as part of their 2023 Children's Matinees to help the long days feel a little nicer.
Tickets for each event are just $5.
First, Kentucky Shakespeare will tread the boards on Tuesday with their production ofTwelfth Night, one of the first and best-known “mistaken identity” comedies in history. It is the story of Duke Orsino whose romantic interludes to the lady Olivia have been rebuffed in her mourning over the loss of her brother.
In a last ditch effort to woo her, he sends in his right hand “man” Cesario (really Viola in disguise, who herself is mourning the presumed death of her twin brother, Sebastian). When the real Sebastian shows up, the true shenanigans begin, including the machinations of Olivia’s servant, Malvolio, who seeks to win his boss’ hand for himself.
A love triangle, a scheming butler, a drunken uncle, a burned-out court jester and jokes that have made audiences laugh since Elizabethan times … this show has it all!
On July 18, Frankfort’s own Jeri Katherine Howell and Nat Colton will bring their Americana musical stylings to the stage with a selection of original songs that celebrate their love of their Kentucky home.
Both teaching artists, Howell and Colton bring energetic audience participatory elements to their performances, with each playing multiple instruments and honoring their varied and creative influences through education and music.
And finally, on July 25, get caught up in the rhythms of the Iberian peninsula with Flamenco Louisville, the region’s oldest-operating flamenco organization. The troupe has performed on several previous occasions at The Grand.
The troupe, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is focused on community-oriented and inclusive education and instruction in flamenco dance, its history and cultural importance through classes, educational programs and demonstrations.
For more information on the Tuesday programs this month, visitwww.thegrandky.com, or call the ticket office at 502-352-7469.
