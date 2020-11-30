Debra Graner

Debra Graner
Local activist Debra Graner will be the speaker at Wednesday's Rotary Club of Frankfort virtual meeting.
 
Graner will discuss Gov. Andy Beshear's restoration of voting rights for felons like her and other social justice issues.
 
The meeting starts at noon and is open to the public.
 
For information on how to access the meeting, email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com or call 502-330-5835.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription