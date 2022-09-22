At Monday’s meeting the city commission will decide whether or not to accept a grant agreement with the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) as part of the Holmes Street Corridor U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant program.

If the mayor is directed to sign it, it will then be forwarded for final execution, according to Chuck Knowles, Holmes Street Corridor Planning Project manager.

