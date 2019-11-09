Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Frankfort Fire and EMS responded to a fire at Trifecta BBQ at 328 St. Clair St.
Light colored smoke could be seen coming from the front doors of restaurant as firefighters worked inside.
Capt. Mike Billings said they had to use a dry chemical to extinguish a grease fire in the kitchen.
"It was all contained in one area," Billings said.
No one was injured, he added.
Once the fire was out, firefighters propped open the front doors to the restaurant and set up fans to draw the smoke and the smoke smell out.
Billings said the restaurant will remain closed until the health department can make sure it is safe to reopen.