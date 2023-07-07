Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series on Greenhouse 17, a shelter offering home, therapy and a chance to start a new life for those emerging from the shadow of intimate partner violence.
Travel about 15 minutes from the hustle and bustle of New Circle Road down a twisting country road and you find yourself in the middle of rolling hills and huge trees — hallmarks of any drive around the bluegrass.
However, nestled among the horse farms and sprawling rural estates, you’ll find a sign guiding you to a secured gate, behind which is a safe haven for women and children in the guise of a single-story brick structure situated on 40 rolling acres of land. A huge lawn and front porch provide a welcome respite for people escaping the worst of humanity.
Serving 17 counties, including Franklin, GreenHouse17 is a shelter offering home, therapy and a chance to start a new life for those emerging from the shadow of intimate partner violence.
The shelter is partially funded by the City of Frankfort, which along with other communities across central Kentucky work to support their mission as “an advocacy agency committed to ending intimate partner abuse in families and the community.”
Originally founded in 2004 as Bluegrass Domestic Violence Program and achieving federal 501(c)(3) status the following year, the facility stepped up as Lexington’s YWCA spouse abuse shelter was forced to close down, leaving many across central Kentucky without a place to escape domestic violence.
In 2005, the current shelter was acquired and residents began moving in. The organization underwent a rebranding in 2017, officially becoming GreenHouse17 (the “17” symbolizing the number of counties served by the emergency shelter and their two satellite offices).
What sets GreenHouse17 apart from many shelters is their emphasis on healing through the power of growth — in particular, allowing residents in their shelter to work on the fully operational farm that is integrated into the facility. Originally starting as a handful of raised beds in the building’s backyard in 2007, turning into a small-scale summer floral CSA (community supported agriculture) program by 2013.
That CSA now sells out hours after it opens each summer, and the fruits of their labor is appreciated in homes and businesses across the region.
A decade ago the agency also started its “Handmade by Survivors” line of soaps, lip balms and other bath products using ingredients produced on the farm, including the botanicals and milk from the farm’s goats. For their efforts, the team received awards from the Center for Nonprofit Excellence, the Kentucky Nonprofit Network, and the Partnership for Freedom, among others.
The growth of Greenhouse 17 continued in the next few years with a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of nearly $350,000 dedicated towards the construction of transitional housing on the site. Located behind the main shelter, a cul-de-sac of bungalow homes serve as the next step towards independence for residents, along with providing a livable wage to help residents get back on their feet once they leave.
In 2019, the shelter received a full overhaul, with rooms being refurbished, a state-of-the-art kitchen installed and other amenities improved to make the living experience more home-like. Each resident has a private room or enough space to house a resident and their children should they all need a place to stay.
The shelter remained operational during the COVID-19 pandemic with a full range of safety protocols in place to make sure both other residents and staff were able to stay healthy.
In the years since, the agency began publication of a small magazine called Bloom, which highlights the activities and accomplishments of their programs, testimonies of current and former residents, as well as resources about other services offered (safe child exchanges, CSA registrations).
Just a few weeks ago, The State Journal sat down with GreenHouse17’s Executive Director Darlene Thomas to talk about the program, its past and the blooming future.
In this first of two parts, Thomas goes into more detail on the history of the shelter program, where it came from, and a little into the day to day operations of the facility. In part two, she will talk about the education and employment programs available to residents, as well as what the future holds in store for GreenHouse17.
SJ: What is the backstory of GreenHouse17?
Thomas: Long story short, the former program, which was the YWCA Spouse Abuse Center, had opened its doors in 1979. It was forced to close all of the shelter services and most of its programs in 2004 because of the United Way and then the state didn’t renew its contract. So, given the fact that this program, for whatever reasons, I wasn’t here then, but I understand it was due to really bad management of some kind, stuff like that. But, it had been around for a very long time — nearly 25 years.
So, they were going to lose all of their United Way money — that was being pulled. The city then decided to pull its money and then the state decided not to renew their contract. Kentucky statutes require that there is a domestic violence program in every area development district. I was hired in July of 2004, the state coalition stepped in and ran an interim facility until a new director could be hired and I was hired as that director. We became an official agency on Feb. 14 of 2005.
SJ: On Valentine’s Day.
Thomas: Yes! Our 501(c)(3) is stamped on Valentine’s Day. It’s kind of ironic in some ways. So that is how we came to be. We were Bluegrass Domestic Violence Program. We were in an interim building … I had seven part-time people running a 24-hour facility. It was a madhouse. And I was new to the area. I am from Kentucky, but I was in the Louisville area up until then.
So, that’s how it was. Within a few months, I found this location, and we had to work really hard to work with the governor at the time — that was Ernie Fletcher — to change its use of purpose … this land, this building. But we got it done. We leased it for two years, then bought it, and we’ve been here since 2005.
SJ: What was this facility originally?
Thomas: My understanding is that it was built by a woman named Jamie Hart. It was supposed to have housed child sexual abuse victims that had been removed from someone’s care for treatment. However, while she got it built, I don’t think she ever got it opened. Building something and operating are two VERY different things, right?
And then I understand that there was a group called Buckhorn back in the day, and they tried to run it for a while, but something happened there and they ended up pulling out. The people I ultimately reached out to were with Bellewood Presbyterian Home in Louisville and they had it. It was called the James Atkins Home at that time, but it had been closed for two years. So, the building was just sitting here, empty.
At that time, it was equipped with 32 beds. Not exactly how I needed it, but pretty close to what we needed for a shelter setting. It just so happened to be on a 40 acre farm, too.
SJ: It had been in the Presbyterian children's home system, so what had led to the closure then?
Thomas: I think it was funding. Money. If I understand correctly, they had lost a lot of money. Honestly, what probably prompted it wasn’t that Bellewood wasn’t doing good work. They absolutely were. But what happened was that the state kind of changed their focus and quit institutionalizing children. They started focusing more on therapeutic foster care for children who were high-risk or had serious issues.
In-house residential treatment of children is extremely expensive. You have to have nurses on staff, psychiatrists … I think they were losing a lot of money, so they were forced to close down.
SJ: You said occupancy used to be 32 beds. What is the current occupancy?
Thomas: 42. We recently rehabbed the entire facility with a local architect who donated their time — ELP Architects were the group who helped, which was phenomenal. They learned about us, and re-envisioned the facility, and what it could be. We were able to utilize space more effectively, and redirect space. We have a conference room! We’ve never had that before.
We remodeled with the help of federal funding, through the city, people who raised money … we were able to do over $500,000 in renovations. We added so much space, including a special room with its own bathroom. That can be used for members of the LGBTQ+ community or someone who might be elderly or have physical challenges of some kind. Even males who might need shelter. This made it easier to house them all on-site.
SJ: What is your occupancy like now? Is it always full?
Thomas: Always full. Always. When a bed empties, it fills right back up, typically the same day. Every now and then we have to hold a room for a day or two to paint it or get it ready for the next occupants. But they always come in.
But therein lies the problem. Honestly, I could build a 200-bed facility and it would be full tomorrow, or within a couple of weeks. It wouldn’t take long.
The big challenge for IPV (intimate partner violence) is homelessness. You might be a survivor, but that doesn’t always mean you are at risk. But maybe your partner is in jail or through emotional, financial or physical abuse has kicked you out. Or, they’ve left you and now you are stuck and can’t afford your own rent. That’s happened. But maybe if you’ve left and they aren’t stalking you or terrorizing you, but now you don’t have anywhere else to go.
There is a huge combination of survivors who find themselves homeless due to domestic violence down the road. Unfortunately, we need a whole lot more in the way of programs for affordable housing to keep people out of shelters if at all possible. That’s what we work on a lot, is trying to keep people out of shelters. By the time you get to a shelter, not only are you dealing with safety concerns — this is a locked facility, and we don’t let just anyone in — but there is so much more need out there, too.
