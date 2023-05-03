The City of Frankfort will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the parking garage and transit center at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The new transit center will be located behind the Capital Plaza Hotel and the public is welcome to attend the event. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray will also be on hand.

Parcel B Transit Center

