The Franklin County Humane Society will mark two milestones Sunday — its 76th anniversary and the groundbreaking for the new animal shelter.

“This is an exciting landmark event for the humane society and our community,” Sam Marcus, humane society president, said. “Dozens of volunteers have devoted countless hours of work and planning to make the new shelter a reality.”

New animal shelter

A ceremony is planned at 2 p.m. at the future site of the shelter on Carpenter Farm. The location is at the end of Flynn Avenue off Sower Boulevard and the East-West Connector.

Planning for the new animal shelter to replace the flood-prone facility on Kentucky Avenue began eight years ago.

Although ground is being broken, Marcus told The State Journal that the fundraising goal has not yet been reached. He said that donations are key to ensuring that the shelter opens in 2022.

“Estimated construction costs have increased tremendously in the past year, and we need to raise significantly more money. But we believe it is critical to break ground and get started on the construction before winter weather causes delays — and even greater costs,” Marcus added.

The humane society announced last week that a $200,000 challenge match is underway to help with the fundraising effort. The challenge ends Sunday and to date nearly $50,000 has been pledged.

“Our mission is to care for our area’s homeless animals, to re-home as many animals as possible, and to improve animal welfare throughout our community,” Marcus said. “The new shelter will let us continue to realize that mission for many years to come.”

Donations may be made online or by check to FCHS, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Please be sure to indicate that your donation is for the challenge match.

For additional information, contact fchscapitalcampaign@gmail.com or take a look at The New Shelter, visit www.fchsanimals.org.

