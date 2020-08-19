There was some question whether the date would hold up and the weather hold out, but everything worked out for a food distribution event Friday at Lakeview Park.
“This was our first time to do this,” said Regina Wink Swinford, the president of the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. “We actually hosted God’s Pantry from Lexington.”
Fresh produce and milk were given to those who came for the event, which took place despite heavy rain.
No registration or referral was needed to pick up food. Cars were in line at 9:30 a.m., and distribution wasn’t scheduled to start until 10 a.m.
“Whoever drove up got food,” Wink Swinford said. “We gave away 11 pallets of food. There were 75 cars that came through, and we estimate that helped 150 to 175 families.
“The way it was raining made it difficult to take notes. The paper I was writing on just kind of disappeared.”
Among the produce distributed were apples, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe and a variety of peppers.
Volunteers with the Food Pantry worked the event, and God’s Pantry also brought some volunteers.
The distribution was part of the Farms to Food Banks program supported by the state legislature, and people were allowed to pick up food for more than one family.
“Some of the people we help rely on bus service or they didn’t have a way to get there,” Wink Swinford said. “We wanted to make sure everyone had food, so we let people pick up food for them.”
Aug. 14 was selected as the date, but dealing with fresh produce added a challenge to that selection.
“Early on, that was the date we kept an eye on,” Wink Swinford said. “By early August we put that down as the date for distribution, and we kept our fingers crossed.
“We didn’t know for sure until that Monday (Aug. 10). We told people to keep checking Facebook. That’s where we shared information.”
While most donations to the Food Pantry are non-perishable items, Wink Swinford said there has been fresh produce available this summer.
“We’ve been really lucky,” she said. “Kentucky State has provided produce, and we received a grant from the Coronavirus Fund of the Bluegrass Foundation and the United Way Bluegrass to provide families with children fresh produce that we’ve bought at the Farmers Market.”
The Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday, and people should contact one of its partners if they need help. Partners include the Salvation Army, Simon House and several area churches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.