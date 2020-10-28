Parks logo

Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites and Woods and Waters Land Trust are partnering to transform the woodland at East Frankfort Park into a wildlife-friendly habitat.

The first step in the process is removing invasive plants that keep the native wildlife from using the park.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Friday professional biologists leading the project will be available for questions. Folks can also bring gloves and loppers and join in for hands-on learning.

Preregister at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/126066806211

