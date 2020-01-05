MoveOn is among organizations that are sponsoring two Monday events — including one at the Capitol — to “keep pressure and attention on Sen. Mitch McConnell and other Kentucky lawmakers,” according to a press release from the group.
“We demand a fair Senate trial,” the press release said. “Collaborating with the White House council will nullify McConnell's impartiality oath he must take to be a juror. Rand Paul is one of the three Senators with the most visits to Trump properties and the White House. We need answers.”
McConnell told reporters last month that he was “not an impartial juror” when it came to the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.
“The House made a partisan political decision to impeach. I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I'm not impartial about this at all,” he said.
The Kentucky events on Monday will be near McConnell’s Lexington office on Harrodsburg Road and Corporate Drive at 8:30 a.m. Then the group will gather in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort at 1 p.m.
Attendees expected include U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, State Rep. Reginald Meek (District 42) KY NOW, Attorney Marc Murphy, an editorial cartoonist from the Louisville Courier Journal and other Kentucky grassroots leaders.