The number of people seeking assistance with food is growing in Franklin County, based on the first six months of 2023 at the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County.

“We expected this to happen because of the increasing food prices and the reduction of government food programs,” said Jonathan Vaught, board president for the food pantry. “We’re asking the community to continue helping us feed people who are facing a crisis.” 

