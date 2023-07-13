The number of people seeking assistance with food is growing in Franklin County, based on the first six months of 2023 at the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County.
“We expected this to happen because of the increasing food prices and the reduction of government food programs,” said Jonathan Vaught, board president for the food pantry. “We’re asking the community to continue helping us feed people who are facing a crisis.”
The pantry provided 15,603 meals in January, the most since April 2020. The number of food orders has grown steadily each month since last year. The pantry provided 143,810 meals in 2022.
The people seeking food from the pantry face job losses, serious illness, divorce, loss of housing or some other emergency. During most months, about a third of the people receiving food assistance are children.
The food pantry is a volunteer-operated non-profit organization that serves families in need in Franklin County and operates through food drives and monetary donations. The pantry provides a week’s worth of meals to families who apply through the Resource Office for Social Ministries with orders being filled five days a week volunteers.
The pantry relies on food drives and financial contributions to pay for food. Two drives in May conducted by postal service employees and local churches were a big boost, but much of that food has been distributed.
Another food drive is planned Saturday, July 29 by the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort. It’s called “Kristmas in July” and will be conducted at the two local Kroger stores from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers can contribute non-perishable food or money at each grocery entrance.
Volunteers from Kiwanis and the food pantry will be on hand to collect food contributions.
