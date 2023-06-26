Organizers of the 143rd Annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic on Aug. 5 received responses from candidates in this year’s fall election to participate in the event, where thousands annually enjoy west Kentucky barbecue, play games and listen to political stump speeches.

Those who have agreed to participate include Attorney General candidate Russell Coleman; Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is seeking re-election to a second term; State Treasurer and candidate for Auditor, Allison Ball; State Treasurer candidate Michael Bowman; current Auditor Mike Harmon, current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles; as well as the two people who will be on the ballot this fall to succeed him, Jonathan Shell and Sierra Enlow. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription