The word "mutiny" conjures up several mental images. I think of a pirate ship and its haggard crew throwing a screaming captain over the bow of a boat. I also think about the concept of something being forcibly taken, which is not the desired or expected outcome. No matter what picture is painted with the word "mutiny," it usually and almost universally describes a messy affair.
National stories recently rang out about Gov. Andy Beshear and his decision to mandate masks in all K-12 school districts, both public and private, as well as childcare centers. This decision came after the fact that he first encouraged districts to make their own decision, which apart from a scattered number of heavily populated, left-leaning golden triangle locations, opted to let parents decide what was right for their child.
While a Kentucky Supreme Court hearing awaits, the simple fact remains that Beshear had to implement the blanket approach with the data he was given. Educators ranging from Ballard County to Boyd County were in an uncompromising position to bend to parents demands, no matter the raging passion which prompted their disdain. School boards risked losing broad support and facing upheaval in the face of making the unpopular decision. The governor made that tough decision for them.
The real question goes back to open rebellion. If you’re a fan of crossword puzzles, you could use words like "insurgent," "subversiveness," "sedition" or "rampant will." All these words could easily be an answer for a clue such as "open rebellion." Now that Beshear has announced his mandate, be prepared for the commotion to start. Districts will defy and openly rebel against this executive order, with unknown penalties or prices yet to be cited.
While a revolution against authority is pending in Kentucky, the opposite dynamic is taking place across the country in dire cities refusing to kowtow to politicking governors. School superintendents in Florida, Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, Iowa and other states are blatantly disregarding state laws or executive orders opposing mask mandates. Educators are having to wrestle the car back onto the road from political runaway zealots bent on keeping constituents placid.
Is one form of rebellion good and the other bad? Should we commend the outspoken educators willing to lose their salaries to defy a miscalculating governor? Are the schools who choose to disobey Beshear’s orders really the heroes, proudly holding the flag of freedom and Gadsden? Are both sides equal in their footing to defy a governing body’s decision?
If we’re looking to decide which form of mutiny is acceptable in the current situation, look no further than which one strives to prevent danger. The decision to barricade students from the worst possible outcome, during a global pandemic, amid a polarizing political landscape, is the right decision. There is no other decision than this — unless the goal is to conduct the disastrous exercise of cutting off one’s nose to spite the face.
It is not as simple as one side being right or wrong. We are dealing with people’s perceptions of this global crisis. Perceptions tend to be powerful driving forces in our belief that we are doing the proper thing. While our country rambles on through a devastatingly divided time, my hope is that school children will flourish this year. May the kids in the middle of this debate come to understand the meaning of ramifications no matter which district they fall into.
Jim Jackson works in the bourbon industry and resides in Frankfort with his family. He can be emailed at jackson.m.jim@gmail.com
“It is not as simple as one side being right or wrong. We are dealing with people’s perceptions of this global crisis.“
Actually, thar is exactly what this is all about. There’s no reason to beat around the bush year, either you follow facts or you have alternative facts, or is more appropriately labeled, lies.
Be wary of those who are trying to make a false equivalence. They are thoroughly dangerous people, with agendas that are not considering the safety of our children. What kind of people would send their children into a really dangerous environment like schools with no masks and spotty vaccinations during them global pandemic with variants that are ravaging children? Crazy people!
In the midst of this political culture, have 30% of us actually become insane while worshiping a cult leader? Apparently so.
