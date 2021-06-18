Laura Hagg

Frankfort has a new city manager, and her name is Laura Hagg.

The Frankfort native and governance specialist with nearly 30 years of experience verbally accepted the city’s offer for the position at an annual salary of $140,000, per Human Resources Director Kathy Fields.

The city commission offered the job to Hagg in a 4-1 vote earlier this week, with only Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge opposed.

Hagg last worked in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities as a senior governance adviser. According to her Linkedin profile, she worked across 16 cities in the nation to “advance local democracy and economic development” in the area, largely through providing strategic guidance to community leaders.

Her other experience is similar, most often assisting local governments and businesses abroad.

Hagg worked five years (2010-15) in Washington, D.C., at the International City/County Management Association, most recently as director of Middle East and Africa programs.

Fields did not immediately respond to questions regarding when Hagg would sign a contract and when she would start.

