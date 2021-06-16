City Hall at night

Frankfort City Hall at night. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

With an offer on the table, Laura Hagg will likely let the City of Frankfort know by the end of this week whether she will assume the role of city manager, said Human Resources Director Kathy Fields.

The City expects to know by the end of the work week if Laura Hagg accepts the position,” Fields wrote in an email to The State Journal.

Hagg, a Frankfort native who’s currently a local and international development consultant, was offered the city’s top administrative post at an annual salary of $140,000 in a 4-1 vote on Monday. Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge was the lone "no" vote.

City Manager Tom Russell, who also serves as Frankfort-Franklin County's emergency management director, has been in the post since mid-August following a 3-2 vote to fire former City Manager Keith Parker. Russell sent an email to commissioners recently making a case for why he was the right person for the role.

The commission previously voted unanimously to offer the role of city manager to Thomas Hutka, a veteran municipal administrator from Broward County, Florida, at an annual salary of $150,000. It later withdrew that offer after Hutka didn't accept it.

