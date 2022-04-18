Free haircuts for residents residing at Dominion

Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort residents enjoyed haircuts by their friend, Jordon Smith. Jordon stopped by on April 8 to provide free haircuts. He was born and raised in Frankfort, KY and has been a barber for 10 years. Jordon likes to give an “old school” barber shop vibe when cutting hair and is all about conversation. He is the proud owner of 'I am Barber' studio, located in downtown Frankfort. The photos attached are free for media use and were taken by Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort.

