Dawn Hale has a history of public service, and she’d like to continue that with the Frankfort City Commission.

Hale recently filed to run for a spot on the city commission.

She served a brief stint on the commission in 2014 when she completed Katie Hedden’s term after Hedden moved to the county.

“I want to see Frankfort grow and have an effective economic policy that will enable it to grow,” Hale said when asked why she is running.

In addition to the city commission, Hale has served on the Frankfort Plant Board, the city’s ethics commission, the planning and zoning commission and the civil service board.

“I got my start with the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association,” Hale said. “When I got started in 1981, 1982, John Sower was mayor and it was right after the 1978 flood. The issue that was big in South Frankfort was the flood wall. It took 10 years, but we got it.”

One area that concerns Hale now is the lack of housing growth.

“It is just one example of how our surrounding counties are outpacing us and why we need an effective economic policy,” she said.

“If we want to grow our community we have to have places for people to live. We have 20,174 people who work in Frankfort and live outside of Frankfort. If you want them to move here you have to have the resources to make them want to move here.”

Hale pointed to the fact the local high school swim teams have to practice in Shelby and Woodford counties because there is no indoor pool in Frankfort.

“We need an indoor recreational center,” she said. “It’s been talked about. We’re one community, Frankfort and Franklin County. We need to work together to get things done to benefit all of us.”

Hale moved from Pennsylvania to Frankfort when she was 7 years old, and she’s a graduate of Frankfort High.

Her late husband served in the military, and they moved back to Frankfort in 1977 after her husband retired from the service.

Hale is a graduate of Kentucky State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics and a master’s degree in public administration.

She has worked as a research analyst in state government, at the Housing Authority with Section 8 housing and as executive director of the Sunshine Center.

