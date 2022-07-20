Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker provided city leaders with an update of work being done by the Frankfort CARES Coalition at the halfway mark of the city’s contract with the McNary Group at last week’s meeting.
The city agreed to the six-month, $30,000 contract in March and it will end in September.
“The McNary Group was chosen specifically because of their experience working with other groups and non-profit coalitions,” Hecker explained. “They also had the added benefit of having content knowledge on homelessness, which was not something we saw with our other candidates for this contract.”
Over the past three months, the CARES Coalition steering committee, which is composed of representatives of the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, Simon House, Sunshine Center, Senior Activity Center, Homeless Housing Coalition of KY, Franklin County ASAP, Franklin County Health Department, and Franklin County Schools Family Youth Resource Center, has met with the McNary Group on a monthly basis to work through the different deliverables.
Christina Libby, of the Homeless Housing Coalition of KY, serves as the coalition designee and along with Hecker meets with the McNary Group every other week.
“Six months is a pretty short time period and it’s been a very intensive working period,” Hecker stated.
The contract is divided into two main portions.
The first is for months one through four and the deliverables include reviewing the previously drafted memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreements that the coalition worked on; guiding the coalition through the 501(c)(3) application process; working with the coalition members to establish a formal board structure, organizational policies and procedures as well as a mission and vision.
“Those are all the key pieces that have to be legally in place for that 501(c)(3) process as well,” she said.
The first set also includes beginning the process of identifying funding opportunities and, where applicable, assisting the coalition in applying for future funding opportunities.
Hecker reported that progress has been made and nearly all of these deliverables have been completed.
She said they started by revising the coalition structure, which will be a membership-based organization.
“So it is going to allow for our service-based agencies to participate, but it is also going to allow for community partners [such as the city and county] to be a part of that too,” Hecker remarked.
The CARES Coalition will be run by a governing board, which will meet regularly — the first of which is set for September though an actual date has yet to be determined, and all participating members will have a vote. There will also be quarterly working meetings with the entire membership and an annual public meeting.
“That way we’ll be able to maintain communication with the community as well,” she added.
On the administrative side, documentation is being secured and the coalition is working through the articles of incorporation necessary to be classified a 501(c)(3).
Through the end of the month, the coalition’s work will focus on funding opportunities.
“Right now, what that looks like is really cleaning up the policies and procedures for how funding is going to come in, how decisions will be made around funding and how money will be managed once it enters into the organization,” Hecker explained, saying once that it is complete it will give the coalition a better idea of what avenues to look at funding-wise.
The deliverables for the remainder of the contract includes initiating the process of a longer-term strategic plan for the coalition. Initially the CARES Coalition had looked at a shelter strategic plan for the community, but Hecker said that it is shaping up to be a strategic plan for the goals of the organization, which include homelessness prevention, housing for the entire community, community advocacy, support and training for participating organizations.
The final deliverable is to lead the coalition through the creation of a funding plan specifically to be presented to local governing bodies starting with the next budget cycle, which means the organization will be shifting from funding individual agencies to funding the CARES Coalition.
“Something we have continued to keep at the forefront is [that] it feels like this part is really slow because there is not a lot of progress that we can point to right now, but it is worth noting that we’ve never done it like this before,” she commented.
“This consulting team has allowed us to really take our time and put all the right pieces in place. That’s going to set the coalition up for success in the future.”
City commissioner Anna Marie Rosen asked if any neighboring communities have implemented something like the CARES Coalition.
“When I look at homelessness, I see it as a regional problem that we’re, in my opinion, out in front,” Rosen stated.
Hecker replied that several larger communities — Louisville and northern Kentucky specifically — have alliances and/or coalitions that are similar to what the CARES Coalition is modeling after. However, those organizations are more geared toward direct client services.
“What we are doing is really creating a resource umbrella for our organizations because what you said is exactly right. We actually have, for a community our size and in this geographical area, a large amount of shelters and service agencies. That’s something that we see a lot in our community, but it’s also a benefit because we do have access to those resources,” Hecker said. “So this is a way to better help us strengthen those organizations and getting them all working together.”
Commissioner Kelly May inquired as to whether there are service agencies in the Frankfort area who have not joined and if the door will remain open for them in the future.
Hecker responded that membership applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and the coalition will continue to put the word out.
“Hopefully as this coalition starts to work, people are going to see the benefit and want to get involved,” she added.
