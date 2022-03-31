Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, the featured speaker at Together Frankfort’s virtual election forum on Tuesday night, used his time to inform the attendees about important upcoming dates, who can request absentee ballots and where and when people can vote.
Early in the presentation, Hancock showed a slide featuring important dates pertaining to the upcoming election, such as the deadline to register to vote in the primary election and when to request absentee mail-in ballots. Those dates are as follows:
Saturday (45 days until election day): Online portal opens for mail-in ballot requests
April 18, 4 p.m. (29 days until election day): Deadline to register to vote in the primary election
May 3, 11:59 p.m. (14 days until election day): Online portal closed for mail-in ballot requests; the ballot processing committee can begin counting returned mail-in ballots
Thursday, May 12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (five days until election day): Early in-person voting begins
Friday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (four days until election day): Second day of early in-person voting
Saturday, May 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (three days until election day): Third day of early in-person voting
Tuesday, May 17, 6 a.m. to 6 a.m.: Primary Election
Hancock pointed out that Saturday is quickly approaching, and mentioned that the process for ordering a mail-in ballot was easier than it had been in the past.
“What’s good about this portal is it really revolutionized the way that you can order a mail-in ballot. It’s no longer scary. It’s no longer, you have to call, we have to send you a form, and then you have to qualify,” he said. “It’s done through a secure network. That secure network is managed by the State Board of Elections. It sends us a key to send you all a ballot. And it prequalifies (the voter for a mail-in ballot) if you have the ability.”
Most importantly, Hancock stressed, ordering mail-in ballots online will make it easier for people to get ballots and vote.
“So, we’re really excited that we were able to keep this portal. This portal will allow for the ease of voters that need the assistance and will allow them to go ahead and order a ballot,” he said.
While there were no restrictions on who could order a mail-in ballot in 2020, guidelines have been put in place for 2022. In order to qualify for a mail-in ballot, the voter must meet one of the following qualifications:
A Kentucky resident who is a uniformed-service voter or an overseas voter who is registered to vote in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
A student who temporarily resides outside of the county of his/her/their residence.
Incarcerated in jail and charged with a crime but has not been convicted.
Temporarily residing outside of the state but still eligible to vote in Kentucky.
Person whose employment location requires them to be absent from the county all hours on election and days absentee voting takes place.
Person who is not able to appear in-person on the account of age, disability or illness.
Hancock said there is no cut-off age to request an absentee ballot.
Together Frankfort Chair Barbara Hadley Smith asked Hancock, more specifically, if a 79-year-old person would qualify for a mail-in ballot.
“Absolutely,” he said.
Andrea Mueller, one of the attendees, asked if a 17-year-old person would be able to register and vote in the primary election. Hancock said they can register and vote in the primary if they will be 18 years old by the general election on Nov. 8.
He explained that voting in the primary determines who is in the general election, comparing the primaries to the playoffs for the Super Bowl.
“We’re voting to get to the final dance. We’re voting to go to the Super Bowl,” Hancock said.
Early in-person voting will take place at the old Frankfort Plant Board building at 317 W. Second St. and at the Capital City Christian Church at 15 Locust Drive.
Hancock said the church was chosen because of its location and accessibility. He said he wanted to go where the voters go, and with the amount of traffic that passes the church on a daily basis, as well as it being Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, the church was the best location.
“You have an over 70,000-car count going down Versailles Road on a daily basis. We wanted to go where the voters were, and the voters have to drive by,” he said.
These two locations will also be open on election day for anybody to vote, regardless of what district they live in. Each district will also have its own voting location. They are:
1st District (Capital, Cloverdale, Coleman-Vogler, Evergreen, Farmdale, Glenns-Bridge, Green Wilson and Thistleton): Collins Lane Elementary, 1 Cougar Lane.
2nd District (Bellview, Country Club, Franklin Heights, Jett, Station Springs, Sunset, and Tierra Linda): Hearn Elementary, 300 Copperleaf Blvd.
3rd District (Arnold, Forks, Greenhill, Ridgeview, Russell, Schenkel Lane, Scruggs, and Silver Lake): Franklin County High School, 1100 E. Main St.
4th District (Crestwood, Fairview, Gaines-Holmes, Glenwood, Owenton Road, Peaks Mill, Swallowfield, Switzer, and Thornhill): Peaks Mill Elementary, 100 Peaks Mill Road.
5th District (Collins Lane, Louisville Road, North Westgate, South Benson, and Westgate): Western Hills High School, 100 Doctors Drive.
6th District (Bald Knob, Bellepoint, Bridgeport-Botkins, Choateville, Courthouse, Hickory Hills and St. Johns): Westridge Elementary, 200 Oak Ridge Drive.
There are also two additional rural voting locations where only residents of those precincts can vote. Hancock said this was done to make it more convenient for rural residents to vote without having to come into town.
Residents of the Switzer and Peaks Mill precincts in the 4th District can choose to vote at the Switzer Ruritan Club at 3930 Switzer Road. Voters who live in the Bald Knob and St. John precincts in the 6th District can vote at the Bald Knob Fire Station at 355 Flat Creek Road.
Hancock made sure to specify that if a voter does not live in those precincts, they cannot vote at those rural voting centers.
Finally, Hancock wanted to put voters’ minds at ease by assuring them that the election is secure. Despite claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 general election, Hancock pointed to reports disproving those claims. He promised that everybody's votes were secure and no outside parties could interfere with the election.
“The big thing that I want you all to leave here with is that you’re secure. Your vote’s secure, your vote’s wanted. We want you to find a way (to vote). If there’s something we can do better, we have open ears,” he said.
Karen Armstrong-Cummings, a member of Together Frankfort, spoke about resources available from the organization. Together Frankfort’s website, togetherfrankfort.org, has a tab with information about the races in Franklin County, including who is running for which position and what each position does.
More information about the 2022 primary election can be found at the Franklin County Clerk’s website, or at https://franklin.countyclerk.us/elections/.
