With six weeks left until the Nov. 3 general election, Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock’s office is confident it can get the county through a momentous election.
And it has this year’s primary turnout of 75%, which Hancock said was the highest voter turnout in the state, as reason to believe that can be done.
But the general election will be different, Hancock said. Even more considerations have been taken into account, and the county will focus on offering all voting options to citizens — absentee/mail-in voting, early in-person voting, and voting on Nov. 3 — in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hancock said that on Monday the county, which has roughly 39,500 registered voters, had received materials for 7,500 mail-in ballot requests. By the end of the week, Hancock said, his office will have all of those delivered to the citizens who ordered them.
For mail-in voting, Hancock urged voters to register for those ballots as soon as possible. Once Oct. 13 rolls around, he said that voters should focus on voting early if they can.
“If you’re going to vote by mail, I need you to request those ballots today,” Hancock said. “Get on govoteky.com or call the office. Let us help you and let’s get those ballots requested.”
He added that those without internet access shouldn’t hesitate to call the clerk’s office at 502-875-8704. Hancock said that they will request your ballot for you.
Early in-person voting will start on Oct. 13, Hancock said. It will take place at the elections headquarters in the old Frankfort Plant Board building on West Second Street next to City Hall.
“The more people that can vote early, the closer we can be to having real election results on election night as well,” Hancock said.
He said that his office is offering two dropboxes for voters to submit their absentee ballots. One is at the County Clerk’s Office on 315 W. Main St., and the other is at the front of the old FPB building. Hancock described the dropbox at the old FPB building as a slot near the front door that says “election dropbox only.”
The elections headquarters will remain open for in-person voting on Election Day. Polling locations in each of Franklin County’s magisterial districts — all of which are schools — will also be available on Election Day.
In order of first to sixth magistrate districts, the polling places for Nov. 3 are Collins Lane Elementary, Hearn Elementary, Franklin County High School, Peaks Mill Elementary, Western Hills High School and Westridge Elementary.
For those wanting to use a paper ballot to submit their vote, Hancock said that they ought to go to the polling place in their magisterial district, but machine voting will be offered in all polling places.
Hancock’s previous estimate for total votes cast in the election was 27,000 total, and his office is preparing to take in as many as 24,000 votes via mail-in and early in-person voting.
Hancock stressed that his office has been waiting on materials from the state for some time but will now try to hit the ground running as ballots start to come in.
“We are looking to move this process swiftly now that we have everything in hand,” Hancock said.
The deadline for registering to vote in the upcoming election is fast approaching, as that opportunity will close Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.
