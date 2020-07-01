The local primary election went off without a hitch with 48% turnout, according to Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock’s report at Tuesday evening’s fiscal court meeting.
Hancock said there wasn't a game plan when the election cycle started nearly two months ago.
"We were able to pull off an election where most of the votes were mail-in, but we still allowed people to vote in person," he explained, adding that it took about 20 people working alternating schedules to pull it off.
Hancock said records aren't available to confirm if 48% is the county's best turnout for a primary
"That number is pretty impressive," he said. "When you have almost 19,000 total votes, that shows the voters are engaged for a primary."
Approximately 6,000 county residents cast ballots in person either early at precinct headquarters or on election day.
“Even though we voted 2,200 people on election day we never had a line that exceeded 15 minutes,” Hancock said.
The county usually has 44 precincts but due to the coronavirus only three were used for the primary election on election day.
“I actually worked a precinct all day on election day and I’m humbled by how hard of a job it is,” the clerk stated, recommending that all the magistrates work a precinct if they haven’t already.
“It took a lot of hard work and I’m amazed by the people that do it year in and year out with very little pay.”
Asked if there were any problems with equipment, Hancock called it an “uneventful equipment election” with the exception of one scanner that malfunctioned. Fortunately, there was a backup on hand.
Fiscal court approved the $25,000 expenditure to reimburse the county clerk’s office for the primary. Hancock said it cost more than $17,000 to mail all 16,000 ballots — which are both unprecedented numbers and added that the expenditure was coronavirus-related and asked that the COVID relief fund be used to cover the cost. The election cost the court less than the 2018 primary.
Hancock credited the state mail house which enabled his office to send out 2,000-4,000 ballots at a time. The envelopes and return postage were paid for by the state.
He said the $700,000 estimated cost for new election equipment can be “greatly reduced” by acquiring state funding to help pay for it and by having a “common sense conversation” with the magistrates once they receive more direction for the next election cycle.
“Our task has just started, we have to start planning for November,” he said. “I can’t really make any set plans until we get some direction from the governor and/or the secretary of state on whether they are going to do an expanded absentee. Expanded absentee is going to be a must for us to have a successful election. This COVID virus isn’t going away.”
Hancock said that he anticipates a hybrid of still having expanded absentee vote and that more guidelines for November's election will be provided this month or next.
Regardless of what happens Hancock wants to pick a location for each magisterial district to have a voting “super precinct'' in every district and wants the magistrates to help.
“We made a plan that Franklin County could afford and that kept all the citizens safe,” concluded Hancock. “So I will do that again for the general.”
