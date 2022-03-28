Frankfort_juanita.jpg

Morning Pointe of Frankfort recently celebrated resident Juanita Glass' 95th birthday. The entire campus joined in to make her feel special on her day of birth.

Residents at the Frankfort campus are no stranger to getting pampered on their special day, as they wear a fun hat, have a photo shoot and of course a piece of their favorite dessert.

