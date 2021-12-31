Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has joined State Treasurer Allison Ball and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as well as some of their counterparts in other states, in opposition to a proposed U.S. Department of Labor rule that they say could risk retirement savings.
The three Republican Constitutional officers criticized the proposal, which they say would promote harmful and risky investment guidelines for employee retirement plans by enabling Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) fiduciaries to make investment decisions based on non-finance related data like climate change and social issues. They join three dozen state attorneys general and financial officers across the country in opposing the proposed change.
“Many retirement plans are greatly underfunded, so it is important that investment decisions for these plans remain based on wise fiscal strategies and not based on activism and politics,” said Harmon.
“Given that the states have made promises of specific income streams to retirees, it is imperative that we as leaders, not allow anyone to jeopardize those promises or add additional burdens to taxpayers.”
The proposed rule change would allow plan sponsors and investment managers to implement environmental, social, and governance, or ESG investment strategies in retirement plans as a default option. ESG funds dissolve the traditional fiduciary obligations owed to beneficiaries and instead prioritize social and political action.
In a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Regulations and Interpretations, the state officials said: “It is our position that social and political issues should not be considered by fiduciaries in employee retirement savings investment decisions. We are not opposed to any person or entity considering ESG or other social factors when investing their own money; individuals and companies may promote social causes through their investments to the extent they desire. But we are opposed to investment managers and employers being encouraged or mandated to consider ESG factors and protected from legal action when they do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.