Continuing the family tradition of serving the community, Will Harrod will be Franklin County Coroner for another term. He is running unopposed in the 2022 election.
Harrod and his family have been in Franklin County for generations, with his great-grandfather Cecil Harrod founding Harrod Brothers Funeral Home in 1940. Will Harrod told The State Journal he follows the lead set by his father, Michael, and grandfather, Leon, on how to serve the community in a caring and compassionate way.
“My grandfather and father led a great example that the families of this community come first, and I have always kept that same belief close to heart,” he said. “I am very proud to have helped build one of the most professional and knowledgeable coroner agencies in the state while preserving the compassion and sincerity in our office.”
In addition to being a certified coroner and holding multiple certifications, including Certified Medical and Criminal Investigator, and Outdoor Recovery Research and Comparative Osteology with the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology program, Harrod has experience serving as deputy coroner under his father, who was county coroner for 40 years.
Harrod said the role of a county coroner is to determine the cause and manner of death in order to give some kind of answers and closure to the deceased’s loved ones. He said everyone on the team is an integral part of making sure his office fulfills its duties properly and with compassion.
“I believe our office is a team and without each other, including myself, we could not serve this community as strongly and as well as we do. Our small agency serves this community quietly, day and night, at all hours, every day of the year," he said.
"We are dedicated to taking the time to answer questions, provide guidance, and do our very best to have the most difficult conversations during the worst times of people’s lives. Despite the difficult tasks we are handed nearly every day, our agency shows compassion and professionalism."
