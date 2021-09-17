Eleanor Hasken-Wagner has been tapped as museum and historic sites supervisor at the Capital City Museum.
A Kentucky native, from Louisville, Hasken-Wagner comes to Frankfort most recently from Bloomington, Indiana, where she was an associate instructor and a current Ph.D. candidate at Indiana University with Ph.D. in Folklore & Ethnomusicology.
A 2014 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in anthropology, Hasken-Wagner’s previous career history includes assistant photo editor of the Kentucky Kernel, the editorial assistant for the Journal of American Folklore, a host of the original podcast, Encounters, and a fellow at WFPL.
She received a master’s degree in folk studies from Western Kentucky University and has many career accolades including receiving a spot in a competitive folklorist fellowship in 2016 and an award from the 48 Hour Film Project for work on an original film. She is a folklorist by trade who excels in storytelling.
Hasken-Wagner fell in love with Frankfort during her undergraduate years, when she would visit to photograph Frankfort for her press work. She cites a love for the unique local businesses and the kind and welcoming community, which exemplifies what it means to truly be a commonwealth. Hasken-Wagner looks forward to working on the relational aspects of folklore, by connecting the community to the stories that structure their history.
In her new role, she is committed to building upon the foundation that has been laid by the recent renovations at the Capital City Museum, which is located at 325 Ann St.
“The enthusiasm and groundwork laid by the current museum board and staff have made this museum a jewel. I had to have this job after seeing the museum in person and I look forward to highlighting all the work that has been done,” Hasken-Wagner said.
Her plans for the future of the museum include increasing community engagement through increased programming, social media and other interactive avenues. She also plans to continue community research by engaging with donated community artifacts and the stories that surround them.
Hasken-Wagner takes over the role of supervisor from interim director Kelly Everman, who has been with the museum for the past 13 months and spearheaded renovations. Everman is excited for the future of the museum with Hasken-Wagner at the helm.
“We’ve learned through the process of renovation that museums have moved from being heavily focused on artifacts to heavily focused on stories, with artifacts to complement,” Everman explained. “I cannot think of a better person who is so experienced in storytelling to complement the work of the museum and continue future progress.”
The board and staff of the museum also thanked Everman for her dedication to the museum.
“Kelly Everman was the perfect person to be the temporary director of the Capital City Museum. When she arrived, the museum was closed for a major renovation. As a result, her job had no job description,” John Baughman, president of the Capital City Museum, stated.
“We were fortunate she could think ‘outside the box’ because with the museum closed and under construction there was no box. As our recent visitors have seen, the results of her work, and the work of the rest of the staff and volunteers, are dramatic. She is a remarkable combination of energy, diligence, creativity and charm. All the directors and everyone on the staff hope she will remain with the museum for the foreseeable future.”
Hasken-Wagner joins the previously announced new city historian, Beth Shields, at the Capital City Museum.
The museum welcomes visitors Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is always free. Visit http://www.capitalcitymuseum.com to learn about current programming, including a new podcast opportunity available now, spearheaded by Hasken-Wagner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.