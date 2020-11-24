A group of community activists has been collecting hats, gloves and coats that will be distributed Saturday at Dolly Graham Park.
The distribution will take place at 1 p.m. at the park located at 225 River St. in South Frankfort.
The winter clothing items are available to any man, woman or youth in need.
The drive was organized by Anthony "Roni" Robinson with Fuel for Living.
"There is a need for every kid to have a coat for winter," Robinson said.
Robinson said several businesses and organizations have helped with the cause as well. The drive has been promoted statewide, and people from outside the area have contributed monetary donations, which are managed by Family Circle Inc. — a nonprofit organization that raises money to buy athletic shoes for children and adults in need in Franklin County.
The majority of the new and gently used winter clothing items have been donated by Frankfort residents.
Drive participant and local musician Sensei Nowa said their original goal was to collect enough hats, gloves and coats for at least 100 people, but they have exceeded that.
"We're just helping out the community — that’s what it’s about," Nowa said.
Robinson said he plans to have a community fundraising event every month. For December he is organizing a food drive called Help my Neighbor for ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter and the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter.
Those wanting to donate non-perishable food items to the drive can drop them off at Next Generation Athletics, 7 Reilly Road.
Those interested in making monetary donations may contact familycircleincorporated@gmail.com.
