The Capital City Museum has announced changes in the city historian position with Russ Hatter retiring from that position and Beth Shields being hired as the new city historian.

Hatter began his historian career with the city in 2002 as the assistant city curator, where he worked until retirement in 2013. He returned shortly thereafter returned to the city in the newly created official city historian position.

Hatter’s career is marked by his popular walking history tours of downtown Frankfort, his extensive archival work with the city’s historical records, and most significantly, his role in establishing the Capital City Museum.

“The people of Frankfort and Franklin County can take great pride in the legacy Russ Hatter’s retirement leaves behind, namely the remarkable Capital City Museum,” said John Baughman, current president of the Capital City Museum.

“He has been the face, the heart and the soul of the museum, and now, like a retiring college president who leaves behind an institution with increased graduation rates, enrollment and endowment, the new historian of the Capital City Museum will begin their work at the crest of the wave Russ created.”

Shields, a Frankfort resident, has extensive experience in records archiving and management. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education with a social studies focus and a Master of Science in library science, both from the University of Kentucky.

She has held positions at the State Library and Archives, Kentucky Historical Society and Oregon State University Library and Press.

 “Beth is smart and savvy, with credentials from the Kentucky Historical Society and the Library and Archives, and experience in that will assist the public in learning about the homes, families, and historic records of Frankfort,” Hatter said. “I have no doubt that Beth is the person who can continue the tradition of the Museum helping residents of Frankfort and Franklin County to better understand and know the City of Frankfort and its past.”

The Capital City Museum is fully reopened after an extensive 12-month renovation project.

Shawn Pickens, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Sites says, “ We are very excited to have Beth Shields join the Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites department as our new historian, said Shawn Pickens, director of Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites. “While Beth will be filling the shoes of a Frankfort legend, Russ Hatter, she is highly qualified and confident with a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“Russ will be sorely missed and we are grateful for his long service to the parks department and the City of Frankfort, but I have a feeling he will still be involved from time to time at the museum during his retirement. We look forward to the future of the museum and the parks department and extend a warm welcome to Beth.”

The Capital City Museum welcomes visitors Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission to the museum is free. For more information, visit www.capitalcitymuseum.com or call 502-696-0607.

