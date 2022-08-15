The City of Frankfort along with Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites will host Haunting on the Hill at Fort Hill at Leslie Morris Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Haunting on the Hill

The event, which will include hayrides, trick or treating, food and drinks, haunting histories and more, is slated for 5-9 p.m.

