Tommy Haynes wasn’t looking for a job, but he was interested in finding a new way to help the community.

He found both when he was named the executive director of the Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM).

Haynes took over as ROSM director on Monday.

“I wasn’t looking for a job,” he said, “but I’m big on community. I wanted to give back to the community, and I have a strong Christian faith. This seemed to be a good fit.

“I told them if they didn’t select me that was fine. I’d serve the community in another fashion.”

ROSM works with area churches and other organizations to help individuals who are having trouble paying for items such as rent, utilities and medicine.

“Churches provide income for us, as do the county and city,” Haynes said.

Haynes, who had served on the ROSM board previously, said the number of people the organization helps has gone up.

“There’s been a big increase,” he said. “I was looking back at records from the ’90s, and there were 7,000 people we were serving. Now we’re serving 12,000 in the Frankfort and Franklin County community.

“Numbers were down a little bit with the federal government providing funds (because of COVID), but come September I expect the numbers to be even higher.”

Haynes has been on the board of eight different organizations in the community. He served three terms as a Frankfort city commissioner, with two terms as the mayor pro-tem.

He ran for mayor in 2020 and lost by 113 votes to Layne Wilkerson.

Haynes, a native of Nashville, has lived in Frankfort for 25 years. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and following that was hired by the Kentucky Department of Education for an executive manager’s position. He retired from state government in 2007.

In addition to Haynes, ROSM has two part-time employees, and there's a vacancy for a third part-time employee Haynes hopes to fill by September.

“One thing I always say is one organization can’t do everything,” Haynes said, “but everybody can do something.”

