The Technology Transfer Program of the Kentucky Transportation Center has announced that 188 Roads Scholars and 157 Road Masters have completed the 2022 Kentucky Roads Scholars/Road Masters Training Program.

Allen Hazelwood, with the Franklin County Road Department, joins the 4,100 Roads Scholars and 3,200 Road Masters who have already completed the program. Hazelwood was honored as a Roads Scholar on Dec. 1 at Embassy Suites.

