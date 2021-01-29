In January alone the Franklin County Health Department has confirmed 1,090 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of residents diagnosed with the virus to 3,201 since the pandemic began in March.
On Friday the health department recorded 18 new cases, raising the week’s total to 238 — 39 fewer than last week’s record-setting case count.
There are 221 active cases, including 179 in the general population, 40 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and two in long-term care facilities.
According to Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, a large portion of the new cases reported on Friday were from a congregate care facility and the cases are no longer active.
A total of 2,942 Franklin Countians have recovered from COVID-19 and 38 have died while positive for the virus.
The average daily new case count over the past seven days for the county is 49.3 per 100,000 population. Counties in the red zone are those with incidence rates higher than 25.
The health department vaccinated 281 K-12 school personnel on Friday.
To date FCHD has administered a total of 2,900 COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,504 initial doses and 396 second doses.
