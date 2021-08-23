Editor's Note: This story was updated at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 23 to correct the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday's report by the Franklin County Health Department.

The Franklin County Health Department reported 119 active COVID-19 cases Monday, but those working at the department suspect the number is higher.

“We have 175 cases left to work, which means more than likely 175 more active cases than what is listed and also more than likely, several of those cases will not get worked before their isolation is over,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.

“We are prioritizing children first, to help mitigate the spread in the schools. Also, please ensure the testing facility has the proper phone number for you and you answer the phone when we call — 502-564-7647 should be the number calling you for an interview.”

The health department said Monday the county has had 64 new cases of COVID confirmed since its last report on Thursday.

That brings the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 4,819.

FCHD has several vaccination events scheduled, including two Friday. One is at Frankfort Independent Schools to vaccinate staff and children, and the other is at Franklin County for the FCHS-Western Hills football game.

There will also be a Savory & Sweet vaccine event Sept. 7 at DaVinci’s Pizza, 805 Louisville Road, from noon-2 p.m. The Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Anyone receiving a vaccine that may receive a sweet or savory treat by showing their vaccination card at B’s Bakery, Hoggy’s Ice Cream, Memories event venue, Communityque BBQ, Main Street Diner or DaVinci’s, which will be giving 10-inch pepperoni pizzas.

Music will be provided by D.J. Sheldon.

A vaccine event is planned for Juniper Hill on a Saturday. More details to come.

