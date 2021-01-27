After confirming 88 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Franklin County Health Department reported 29 more cases Wednesday.
There are 250 active cases of the coronavirus. Of that number, 198 are active in the general population and four are in local long-term care facilities.
The county has also seen an increase in the number of virus cases in schools. According to the latest statistics, there are 48 active cases among K-12 and college students and staff.
Nineteen Franklin Countians are hospitalized with COVID-19. One patient is being treated in the intensive care unit.
In the nearly 11 months since the global health pandemic began, 2,945 county residents have contracted the virus — including 2,660 who have recovered; 35 people have died while positive with the coronavirus.
January has been a record-setting month for new COVID-19 cases with FCHD reporting 834 — nearly 200 more than December, the previous high.
The average daily new case count over the past seven days for the county is 59.7 per 100,000 population. Counties in the red zone are those with incidence rates higher than 25.
The health department has given a total of 2,367 vaccine doses — 1,972 are initial doses and 395 are boost doses.
