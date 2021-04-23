COVID vaccine

There are currently 42 active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Health Department, 30 of those cases are in the general population and 12 are in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

Since the onset of the global health pandemic, 3,843 county residents have been confirmed as having the virus. Of that number, 3,742 have recovered and 60 have died from COVID-19 complications.

The health department did not host any vaccination events this week.

FCHD has now administered 11,619 vaccines with 4,784 first doses, 4,480 second doses and 2,355 Johnson & Johnson single doses.

