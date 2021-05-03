050421.COVID graphic.png

The Franklin County Health Department has announced an additional COVID-19 vaccine event.

The walk-up event will be Friday at Buffalo Trace Distillery, 113 Great Buffalo Trace, from 2-4 p.m. As with the other four vaccine clinics involving the health department and community partners, no appointment is needed, and registration will be on-site. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at all five walk-up events.

The latest release from the state, available here, shows Franklin County is second in the state for the highest percentage of residents who have been vaccinated at 53.64%. Woodford County leads the state with 54.84% of its residents vaccinated.

“We commend our community on their efforts in combating this virus, being a good neighbor and getting their vaccine,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.

The health department reported 17 new cases of COVID Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,898 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Of the 17 cases reported Monday, five were backlogged cases that are no longer active. The county currently has 16 active cases.

The other walk-up events scheduled for May are Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St., 4-6 p.m.; May 16 at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., 1-3 p.m.; and May 19 at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 244 Steele St., 9-11 a.m., and at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St., 4-6 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine, and those who receive it are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting the shot.

