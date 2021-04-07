040821.COVID graphic.png

The Franklin County Health Department administered 413 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.

The health department has appointments available for Friday’s vaccine event, which will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the FCHD Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.

FCHD will also have a vaccine event on April 16 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Appointments are now open to those ages 18 years and older for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

FCHD is also providing free COVID testing April 14 from 9-10:30 a.m. at 100 Glenns Creek Rd.

Appointments are required for the vaccine and testing events, and they can be made at www.fchd.org/FCJJ. Those who need assistance making an appointment should call 502-564-7647.

The health department reported two new confirmed cases of COVID Wednesday for a total of 3,750 cases in Franklin County since last March when the pandemic began.

There are 32 active cases in the county with seven associated with schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

A total of 3,662 Franklin County residents have recovered from COVID.

