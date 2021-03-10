Vaccine

The Franklin County Health Department continues to offer shots of hope.

On Wednesday the health department administered 525 Johnson & Johnson Janssen single-dose vaccines.

To date, FCHD has administered 7,536 COVID vaccines — including 4,068 first doses, 2,759 second doses and 709 Johnson & Johnson doses.

Three new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday. Currently, there are 56 active COVID-19 cases in the county, including 40 in the general population and 16 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff). There are no coronavirus cases in any local long-term care facilities.

In the 12 months since the pandemic began a total of 3,658 Franklin Countians have been diagnosed with the virus. Of that number, 3,562 have recovered. Forty have died while positive for COVID-19.

Franklin County is still in the orange zone with an incidence rate of 16.2. The county’s current incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.

