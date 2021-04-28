The Franklin County Health Department has announced dates and times for four walk-up Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine events.

The health department is teaming up with community partners to offer the vaccine clinics.

The walk-up events will be May 5 at First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St., from 4-6 p.m.; May 16 at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., from 1-3 p.m.; and May 19 at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 244 Steele St., from 9-11 a.m., and at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St., from 4-6 p.m.

“We are grateful for old and new partnerships and for the Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Management for allowing us to use their Mobile Command Center to offer these off-site vaccination clinics,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.

No appointments will be needed at these events, which are open to the public. Registration will be on-site.

“We will be offering 100 doses at each of these clinics, first come, first served,” Parker said. “We look forward to serving our community and hopefully removing any technology or travel barriers by meeting the community where they are.”

The health department reported 10 additional COVID cases Wednesday. Of those 10, three are backlogged cases from February and are no longer active.

That brings the total number of Franklin County residents who have tested positive for COVID to 3,867 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 32 active cases in the county, 24 in the general community and eight in schools (K-12 students and staff).

The health department is offering the community free COVID testing every Wednesday at its clinic at 100 Glenns Creek Road from 9-11 a.m.

Those interested can sign up for an appointment at fchd.org/covid19testing.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription